Photo by Mark Cluney

On July 26, Southern psych-rocker Ian Ferguson will release a new album, State Of Gold, via County Fair Records. Ahead of the album’s release, Ferguson has shared the official music video for his new single “Tyrants Waltz,” premiering below.

“Tyrants Waltz” explores the many forms tyrannical leaders can take. Ferguson wrote the song years back, before, as he puts it, “the current state of affairs.” In light of today’s political climate, Ferguson believes “Tyrants Waltz” to be “more relevant now than back then.”

“Tyrants can exist in many forms, under different guises,” he says. “Sometimes they’re obvious and sometimes they surprise you. Often times, they seem to represent the exact thing they’re working to dismantle.”

For the track’s official video, which combines colorful animation with vintage film footage, Ferguson tapped director Pam Detrich, a California-based artist/illustrator known for work on shows like South Park.

Watch the video for “Tyrants Waltz” and see Ferguson’s upcoming tour dates below.

Ian Ferguson tour dates:

7/26 – Nashville, TN @ Grimey’s – Record Release in-store

8/2 – Charlotte, NC @ River Jam

8/7 @ Club Café Pittsburgh, PA – *direct support to SUSTO*

8/9 @ Songbyrd Washington, DC

8/14 – New York, NY @ Union Pool

