Every track from Luke Comb’s EP is currently on Billboard ‘s Hot Country Songs Top 25, as well as the Top 10 of Billboard’s Country Songs Sales chart.

Not only has he hit the top of the charts, but Combs also achieved the highest streaming week of any country artist and holds the top two spots on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with his albums The Prequel and This One’s for You. The Prequel, Produced by Scott Moffet, debuted at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. As a result of his recent accomplishments, Comes received an invitation to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The lead single of the EP “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” skyrocketed to Number 2 on Billboard’s Country Streaming Songs chart with 11 million listens. Watch the video below for his single “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

