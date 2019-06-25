PRS Private Stock Modern Eagle V Limited Edition

Press Release:

(STEVENSVILLE, MD) June 25, 2019 – The PRS Private Stock Modern Eagle V Limited Edition celebrates the pursuit of tone with its innovative electronics package and the stunning craftsmanship of the PRS Private Stock team.

When the Modern Eagle was first introduced in 2004, it was a distillation of everything PRS had learned about the electric guitar. Paul Reed Smith described it this way: “We’re in competition with ‘days of grace.’…That’s what I’ve come to realize the Modern Eagle needs to be. You pull it out and it’s competitive with everything that’s ever been made – which is not so easy to do.”*

This fifth installment in the Modern Eagle series pushes the boundaries of guitar design and presents serious players with a truly unique tool. The Private Stock Modern Eagle V utilizes a hum/single/hum (five-coil) pickup configuration. The two paired mini-toggles separate the slug-side coils, turning the humbuckers into true, “TCI-tuned” single coils. The push/pull tone control activates both humbuckers when engaged, allowing players to access all three pickups simultaneously. Finally, there is a third mini-toggle that changes the volume pot value from 500k (traditional on humbucking guitars for brighter output) to 250k (traditional on single-coil guitars for slightly darker output), which allows players to fine tune their pickup output in each setting. This design provides amazing versatility that is perfect for the studio but is intuitive enough to perform with live.

“The Private Stock Modern Eagle V is a sophisticated instrument not only in its craftsmanship but in its electronic and mechanical design,” said Paul Reed Smith. “Modern Eagle models have always been built to stand up to history while celebrating tonewoods and the discovery of new tones. These instruments are the embodiment of the that tradition married with the bold innovation of Private Stock and a new pickup system.”

Only 120 instruments will be made worldwide. For full specifications and to hear the Private Stock Modern Eagle V in action, please go to www.prsguitars.com/privatestock/.

*(historic quote taken from The PRS Electric Guitar Book: A Complete History of Paul Reed Smith Electrics by Dave Burrluck).

