Nearly a year after Mac Miller’s death at the age of 26, Nashville native Rayland Baxter announced a tribute EP covering seven of Miller’s songs. The album good mmornin will be released on July 26 via ATO Records.
Baxter draws out the fusion of hip-hop, jazz, and R&B that underlies Miller’s songs and blends them with his own Americana sound. The seemingly contrasting sounds instead complement one another and illuminate Miller’s influence on Baxter’s original songs. Friends and musicians who joined Baxter in the studio include keyboardist/guitarist Aaron Embry, drummer Eric Slick, and Baxter’s own father, pedal steel guitarist Bucky Baxter.
Proceeds from the album will benefit MusiCares’ Mac Miller Legacy Fund, which helps adolescents fighting substance abuse. Miller’s final album Swimming was one of American Songwriter‘s best albums of 2018.
Listen to Baxter’s takes on “2009” and “Objects in the Mirror,” see his upcoming tour dates and check out the EP track list below.
good mmornin track list:
1) Objects In The Mirror
2) 2009
3) Small Worlds
4) We
5) Brand Name
6) Cinderella
7) Come Back To Earth
See Rayland Baxter on tour in 2019:
June 28th – Saint Fransicville, MO @ Angad Arts Hotel Rooftop
July 3rd – Charlotte, NC @ 4th of July Celebration
July 5th – Telluride, CO @ Sheridan Opera House
July 7th – Copper Mountain, CO @ 10 Barrel Outdoor Lounge
July 11th – Ann Arbor, MI @ Sonic Lunch
July 12th – Snowshow, WV @ 4848 Festival
July 13th – Winnipeg, Canada @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
July 14th – Winnipeg, Canada @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
July 26th – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
July 27th – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
August 2nd – Kaufbeuren, Germany @ Art & Vielfalt Festival
August 4th – Luhmühlen, Germany @ A Summers Tale
August 5th – Leipzig, Germany @ Tãubchenthal
August 7th – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget festekbolt
August 8th – Winterthur, Switzerland @ Winterthurer Musikfestwoochen
August 9th – Rees-haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Festival
August 11th – Newquay, United Kingdom @ Boardmasters Festival
August 31st – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
September 7th – Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Festival
September 14th – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
September 21nd – East Aurora, NY @ Borderland Music Festival
September 22nd – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival
September 27th – Arnoldsville, GA @ Wildwood Revival
October 5th – Charleston, SC @ Into The Woods
October 12th – Mount Vernon, KY @ Moonshiner’s Ball