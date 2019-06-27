Photo by Shervin Lainez

Nearly a year after Mac Miller’s death at the age of 26, Nashville native Rayland Baxter announced a tribute EP covering seven of Miller’s songs. The album good mmornin will be released on July 26 via ATO Records.

Baxter draws out the fusion of hip-hop, jazz, and R&B that underlies Miller’s songs and blends them with his own Americana sound. The seemingly contrasting sounds instead complement one another and illuminate Miller’s influence on Baxter’s original songs. Friends and musicians who joined Baxter in the studio include keyboardist/guitarist Aaron Embry, drummer Eric Slick, and Baxter’s own father, pedal steel guitarist Bucky Baxter.

Proceeds from the album will benefit MusiCares’ Mac Miller Legacy Fund, which helps adolescents fighting substance abuse. Miller’s final album Swimming was one of American Songwriter‘s best albums of 2018.

Listen to Baxter’s takes on “2009” and “Objects in the Mirror,” see his upcoming tour dates and check out the EP track list below.

good mmornin track list:

1) Objects In The Mirror

2) 2009

3) Small Worlds

4) We

5) Brand Name

6) Cinderella

7) Come Back To Earth

See Rayland Baxter on tour in 2019:

June 28th – Saint Fransicville, MO @ Angad Arts Hotel Rooftop

July 3rd – Charlotte, NC @ 4th of July Celebration

July 5th – Telluride, CO @ Sheridan Opera House

July 7th – Copper Mountain, CO @ 10 Barrel Outdoor Lounge

July 11th – Ann Arbor, MI @ Sonic Lunch

July 12th – Snowshow, WV @ 4848 Festival

July 13th – Winnipeg, Canada @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 14th – Winnipeg, Canada @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 26th – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

July 27th – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

August 2nd – Kaufbeuren, Germany @ Art & Vielfalt Festival

August 4th – Luhmühlen, Germany @ A Summers Tale

August 5th – Leipzig, Germany @ Tãubchenthal

August 7th – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget festekbolt

August 8th – Winterthur, Switzerland @ Winterthurer Musikfestwoochen

August 9th – Rees-haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Festival

August 11th – Newquay, United Kingdom @ Boardmasters Festival

August 31st – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

September 7th – Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Festival

September 14th – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

September 21nd – East Aurora, NY @ Borderland Music Festival

September 22nd – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival

September 27th – Arnoldsville, GA @ Wildwood Revival

October 5th – Charleston, SC @ Into The Woods

October 12th – Mount Vernon, KY @ Moonshiner’s Ball





