Willie Nelson, whose new album Ride Me Back Home is set to be released June 21 on Legacy Recordings, today released the third single from the record, “Come On Time,” which you can hear below.

Nelson also released an album trailer which features four songs from the album: “Come On Time,” a number co-written by Nelson and Buddy, Guy Clark’s “My Favorite Picture of You,” Mac Davis’ “Hard to Be Humble,” as well as the title track.

“With Willie Nelson’s Ride Me Back Home, the artist rounds out a trilogy about mortality that began in 2017 with God’s Problem Child and was followed in 2018 with Last Man Standing,” wrote music journalist Mikal Gilmore in the album’s press notes. “Ride Me Back Home, though, brings a different component of mortality into view: empathy.”

Listen to “Come On Time,” and check out the album trailer and track list below.

Ride Me Back Home track list

01 Ride Me Back Home

02 Come on Time

03 My Favorite Picture of You

04 Seven Year Itch

05 Immigrant Eyes

06 Stay Away From Lonely Places

07 Just the Way You Are

08 One More Song to Write

09 Nobody’s Listening

10 It’s Hard to Be Humble [ft. Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson]

11 Maybe I Should’ve Been Listening

