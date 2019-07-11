Song-Based Looper and Smart Rhythm Machine for Modern Music Creators

BOSS RC-10R Rhythm Loop Station

PRESS RELEASE:

Los Angeles, CA, July 11, 2019 — BOSS introduces the RC-10R Rhythm Loop Station, the latest addition to its long-running family of Loop Station products. Combining song-based looping, organic rhythms, and class-leading sound in a compact package, the RC-10R gives musicians an expressive new tool for developing ideas and making stage performances more dynamic and compelling.

Designed for in-the-moment music creation, the RC-10R brings loops and rhythms together in a powerful, interactive way. The rhythms feature song structures with separate parts, and the two-track loop engine works in a serial fashion that’s perfectly synced to the rhythm. This enables users to capture independent song sections, each with their own unique rhythmic backing. Two fill variations bring natural energy to loop transitions, while intro/ending fills bookend pieces in an organic way.

Equipped with over 280 built-in rhythms, the RC-10R supports nearly any musical style. Users can also import their own SMF rhythms and store them in 50 onboard locations. With 16 different kits, any groove can be instantly transformed from heavy rock to light percussion and everything in-between.

While the RC-10R’s loop and rhythm engines work together in complete harmony, they also work equally well apart. It’s possible to build two independent loops with no rhythmic backing, or use the RC-10R as a foot-operated drum machine with real-time control over song sections and fills.

The RC-10R features interactive displays and multi-function controls for standalone operation, plus 99 phrase memories for storing loop/rhythm combinations. Two footswitches or an expression pedal can be connected for expanded control, and full MIDI I/O is also provided on space-saving mini TRS jacks.

With the RC-10R’s configurable dual outputs, users can send loops and rhythms to separate amp systems if desired. Unique tone filters are also available to optimize the input and/or rhythm sound for amplification through a single system.

The BOSS RC-10R Rhythm Loop Station will be available for $299.99 (U.S. street) at authorized BOSS retailers in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.boss.info.

