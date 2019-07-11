Authentic BOSS Guitar Synthesizer Technology in a Ready-to-Play Compact Pedal

BOSS SY-1 Synthesizer Pedal

PRESS RELEASE:

Los Angeles, CA, July 11, 2019 — With the SY-1 Synthesizer, BOSS brings their latest guitar synth technology to the iconic compact pedal lineup. Equipped with a powerful polyphonic engine, the SY-1 delivers 121 ultra-responsive synth sounds, all ready to play with no programming knowledge needed. Offering easy connectivity via a standard 1/4-inch cable, this versatile pedal makes it simple for any guitarist or bassist to incorporate an authentic BOSS synth into their music.

Backed by advanced tech first developed for the SY-300, the SY-1 packs a wide range of analog-style synth sounds in a pedalboard-friendly size. Leads, pads, organs, basses, and more are included, plus a variety of sound effects and rhythmic synth patterns. Sounds are organized into 11 different types, with 11 variations in each.

Thanks to custom DSP and the latest BOSS innovations, the SY-1 offers latency-free performance for a natural and organic playing experience. Tone/Rate and Depth knobs provide quick adjustment of synth voices, including changing the pitch on some sounds. And with a rear-panel switch, the input circuitry can be instantly optimized for either guitar or bass.

Like any BOSS compact, the SY-1 excels in a typical serial pedal chain. But with the send/return loop and dedicated mix controls, it’s also possible to blend one or more pedals in parallel with the SY-1’s synth voices. The send jack functions as a direct out too, letting a player to route synth and guitar sounds to separate destinations.

The SY-1 offers a numbers of ways to make synth performances more dynamic and expressive. Holding the pedal switch sustains the last-played synth sound, perfect for jamming regular guitar over the top. Users can also connect an external footswitch for tap tempo and octave-shift effects, or plug in an expression pedal for continuous Tone/Rate control.

The BOSS SY-1 Synthesizer will be available for $199.99 (U.S. street) at authorized BOSS retailers in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.boss.info.

Related