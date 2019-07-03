Photo by Marcus Maddox

Erin Rae, a Nashville-based folk singer-songwriter who recently opened for Jason Isbell and Father John Misty on a string of tour dates, stopped by our office recently to participate in our Martin Guitar session series.

Before performing the title track to her most recent album Putting On Airs, Rae talked about her guitar, a 1976 Martin D-28.

The guitar was a gift from her father, who bought it new the year it came out. “I grew up hearing him play it, ” Rae says. “He and my mom played music growing up. It was very monumental to me that he would pass it on to me. It was a huge part of who I knew him to be.”

Watch the video below, and check out more of our coverage on Rae here.

Video shot and edited by Neal Dahlgren. Audio recorded and edited by Steve Martin.

Related