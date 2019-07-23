Photo by Laura E. Partain

On October 4, Kelsey Waldon will release her proper label debut White Noise/White Lines on John Prine’s Oh Boy Records.

A country-folk artist who hails from Monkey’s Eyebrow, Kentucky, Waldon has been kicking around Nashville for some time, having released two critically lauded albums on her own (2014’s The Goldmine and 2016’s I’ve Got A Way) since landing in Music City.

Waldon stopped by the American Songwriter office this past spring to perform the song “Very Old Barton,” a tune that features on the new album. The song pays tribute to one of the many bourbon whiskeys native to her home state.

Here, Waldon, who owns a few Martin guitars, can be seen playing her 1951 D-18, a guitar she got at Carter Vintage Guitars in Nashville. “It’s got everything you’d want in a Martin,” she says of the guitar. “This one’s been very special to me.”

Watch the video below.

Video shot and edited by Neal Dahlgren. Audio recorded and edited by Steve Martin.

Related