Photo by Graham Tolbert

Minnesota-based artist Charlie Parr will release a new, self-titled album via Red House Records on September 27th. Ahead of the album’s release, Parr has shared one of the album’s tracks, “Cheap Wine,” premiering below.

Charlie Parr will feature a number re-recordings of the prolific artist’s best-loved songs, as well as a handful of new tracks. Parr conceived of the LP after fracturing his shoulder in several places in a skateboarding accident, as the injury forced him to relearn how to play the guitar. Instead of turning away from his music career, he pored over old and new songs during the recovery process, eventually deciding to revisit some of the songs for a new album.

“Cheap Wine” has long been a live favorite and gets an updated treatment on Charlie Parr. The track comes from an unfinished novel Charlie began and later discarded. He sings about a sour liquor store owner who hates both his job and the customers who walk in and out the door.

Parr recorded Charlie Parr in Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, MN, with co-producer Liz Draper on bass, Mikkel Beckmen on percussion, Jeff Mitchell on electric guitar, accordion, organ, backing vocals, and Dave Hundrieser on harmonica.

Listen to “Cheap Wine,” view the Charlie Parr tracklist and see Parr’s upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES

Fri, 19 Jul Fargo, ND – Fargo Street Fair

Sat, 20 Jul Monticello, MN – The Nordic Brewing Co

Tue, 30 Jul Bozeman, MT – Cannery District

Thu, 1 Aug Sioux City, IA – The Marquee

Sun, 4 Aug Red Wing, MN – River City Days

Thu, 22 Aug Cincinnati, OH – Whispering Beard Festival

Sun, 25 Aug Austin, MN – Austin Artworks Festival

Wed, 28 Aug Glasgow, UK – Centre for Contemporary Arts

Thu, 29 Aug York, UK – The Crescent Community Venue

Fri, 30 Aug Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival

Sat, 31 Aug Abergavenny, UK – The Art Shop & Chapel

Sun, 1 Sep Birmingham, UK – Moseley Folk Festival

Mon, 2 Sep Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – Cluny

Tue, 3 Sep Chester, UK – St. Mary’s Creative Space

Wed, 4 Sep London, UK – The Lexington

Thu, 5 Sep Lewes, UK – Lewes Con Club

Sat, 7 Sep Deventer, Netherlands – Burgerweeshuis

Sun, 8 Sep Heusden, Netherlands – Misty Fields

Mon, 9 Sep Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet

Tue, 10 Sep Nijmegen, Netherlands – Merleyn

Wed, 11 Sep Zurich, Switzerland – El Lokal

Thu, 12 Sep Orleans, France – Blue Devils

Fri, 13 Sep Bienne, Switzerland – Nebia poche

Sun, 15 Sep Groningen, Netherlands – Vera

Sat, 28 Sep Winona, MN – Boats and Bluegrass Festival

Wed, 2 Oct Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

Thu, 3 Oct South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

Fri, 4 Oct Cambridge, MA – Atwood’s Tavern

Sat, 5 Oct New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

Sun, 6 Oct Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House

Wed, 9 Oct Washington, DC – Black Cat

Thu, 10 Oct Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Fri, 11 Oct Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater

Sat, 12 Oct Charlotte, NC – Free Range Brewing

Sun, 13 Oct Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

Wed, 16 Oct Nashville, TN – High Watt

Thu, 17 Oct Newport, KY – The Southgate House Revival

Fri, 18 Oct Columbus, OH – Woodlands Tavern

Sat, 19 Oct Indianapolis, IN – LO-FI Lounge

Sun, 20 Oct St Louis, MO – The Old Rock House

Fri, 25 Oct Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

Sat, 26 Oct Appleton, WI – Mill Creek







