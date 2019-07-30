Minnesota-based artist Charlie Parr will release a new, self-titled album via Red House Records on September 27th. Ahead of the album’s release, Parr has shared one of the album’s tracks, “Cheap Wine,” premiering below.
Charlie Parr will feature a number re-recordings of the prolific artist’s best-loved songs, as well as a handful of new tracks. Parr conceived of the LP after fracturing his shoulder in several places in a skateboarding accident, as the injury forced him to relearn how to play the guitar. Instead of turning away from his music career, he pored over old and new songs during the recovery process, eventually deciding to revisit some of the songs for a new album.
“Cheap Wine” has long been a live favorite and gets an updated treatment on Charlie Parr. The track comes from an unfinished novel Charlie began and later discarded. He sings about a sour liquor store owner who hates both his job and the customers who walk in and out the door.
Parr recorded Charlie Parr in Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, MN, with co-producer Liz Draper on bass, Mikkel Beckmen on percussion, Jeff Mitchell on electric guitar, accordion, organ, backing vocals, and Dave Hundrieser on harmonica.
Listen to “Cheap Wine,” view the Charlie Parr tracklist and see Parr’s upcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES
Fri, 19 Jul Fargo, ND – Fargo Street Fair
Sat, 20 Jul Monticello, MN – The Nordic Brewing Co
Tue, 30 Jul Bozeman, MT – Cannery District
Thu, 1 Aug Sioux City, IA – The Marquee
Sun, 4 Aug Red Wing, MN – River City Days
Thu, 22 Aug Cincinnati, OH – Whispering Beard Festival
Sun, 25 Aug Austin, MN – Austin Artworks Festival
Wed, 28 Aug Glasgow, UK – Centre for Contemporary Arts
Thu, 29 Aug York, UK – The Crescent Community Venue
Fri, 30 Aug Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival
Sat, 31 Aug Abergavenny, UK – The Art Shop & Chapel
Sun, 1 Sep Birmingham, UK – Moseley Folk Festival
Mon, 2 Sep Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – Cluny
Tue, 3 Sep Chester, UK – St. Mary’s Creative Space
Wed, 4 Sep London, UK – The Lexington
Thu, 5 Sep Lewes, UK – Lewes Con Club
Sat, 7 Sep Deventer, Netherlands – Burgerweeshuis
Sun, 8 Sep Heusden, Netherlands – Misty Fields
Mon, 9 Sep Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet
Tue, 10 Sep Nijmegen, Netherlands – Merleyn
Wed, 11 Sep Zurich, Switzerland – El Lokal
Thu, 12 Sep Orleans, France – Blue Devils
Fri, 13 Sep Bienne, Switzerland – Nebia poche
Sun, 15 Sep Groningen, Netherlands – Vera
Sat, 28 Sep Winona, MN – Boats and Bluegrass Festival
Wed, 2 Oct Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
Thu, 3 Oct South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
Fri, 4 Oct Cambridge, MA – Atwood’s Tavern
Sat, 5 Oct New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
Sun, 6 Oct Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House
Wed, 9 Oct Washington, DC – Black Cat
Thu, 10 Oct Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Fri, 11 Oct Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater
Sat, 12 Oct Charlotte, NC – Free Range Brewing
Sun, 13 Oct Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
Wed, 16 Oct Nashville, TN – High Watt
Thu, 17 Oct Newport, KY – The Southgate House Revival
Fri, 18 Oct Columbus, OH – Woodlands Tavern
Sat, 19 Oct Indianapolis, IN – LO-FI Lounge
Sun, 20 Oct St Louis, MO – The Old Rock House
Fri, 25 Oct Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
Sat, 26 Oct Appleton, WI – Mill Creek