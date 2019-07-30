Charlie Parr Debuts “Cheap Wine” Off Forthcoming Self-titled LP

Photo by Graham Tolbert

Minnesota-based artist Charlie Parr will release a new, self-titled album via Red House Records on September 27th. Ahead of the album’s release, Parr has shared one of the album’s tracks, “Cheap Wine,” premiering below.

Charlie Parr will feature a number re-recordings of the prolific artist’s best-loved songs, as well as a handful of new tracks. Parr conceived of the LP after fracturing his shoulder in several places in a skateboarding accident, as the injury forced him to relearn how to play the guitar. Instead of turning away from his music career, he pored over old and new songs during the recovery process, eventually deciding to revisit some of the songs for a new album.

“Cheap Wine” has long been a live favorite and gets an updated treatment on Charlie Parr. The track comes from an unfinished novel Charlie began and later discarded. He sings about a sour liquor store owner who hates both his job and the customers who walk in and out the door.

Parr recorded Charlie Parr in Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, MN, with co-producer Liz Draper on bass, Mikkel Beckmen on percussion, Jeff Mitchell on electric guitar, accordion, organ, backing vocals, and Dave Hundrieser on harmonica. 

Listen to “Cheap Wine,” view the Charlie Parr tracklist and see Parr’s upcoming tour dates below. 

TOUR DATES
Fri, 19 Jul                       Fargo, ND – Fargo Street Fair
Sat, 20 Jul                      Monticello, MN – The Nordic Brewing Co
Tue, 30 Jul                     Bozeman, MT – Cannery District
Thu, 1 Aug                     Sioux City, IA   – The Marquee
Sun, 4 Aug                     Red Wing, MN  – River City Days
Thu, 22 Aug                   Cincinnati, OH    – Whispering Beard Festival
Sun, 25 Aug                   Austin, MN – Austin Artworks Festival
Wed, 28 Aug                  Glasgow, UK – Centre for Contemporary Arts
Thu, 29 Aug                   York, UK   – The Crescent Community Venue
Fri, 30 Aug                     Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival
Sat, 31 Aug                    Abergavenny, UK – The Art Shop & Chapel
Sun, 1 Sep                     Birmingham, UK – Moseley Folk Festival
Mon, 2 Sep                     Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – Cluny
Tue, 3 Sep                      Chester, UK – St. Mary’s Creative Space
Wed, 4 Sep                     London, UK – The Lexington
Thu, 5 Sep                      Lewes, UK – Lewes Con Club
Sat, 7 Sep                       Deventer, Netherlands – Burgerweeshuis
Sun, 8 Sep                      Heusden, Netherlands – Misty Fields
Mon, 9 Sep                     Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet
Tue, 10 Sep                    Nijmegen, Netherlands – Merleyn
Wed, 11 Sep                  Zurich, Switzerland – El Lokal
Thu, 12 Sep                   Orleans, France – Blue Devils
Fri, 13 Sep                     Bienne, Switzerland  – Nebia poche
Sun, 15 Sep                   Groningen, Netherlands – Vera
Sat, 28 Sep                    Winona, MN – Boats and Bluegrass Festival
Wed, 2 Oct                     Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
Thu, 3 Oct                      South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
Fri, 4 Oct                        Cambridge, MA – Atwood’s Tavern
Sat, 5 Oct                       New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
Sun, 6 Oct                      Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House
Wed, 9 Oct                     Washington, DC – Black Cat
Thu, 10 Oct                    Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Fri, 11 Oct                       Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater
Sat, 12 Oct                     Charlotte, NC – Free Range Brewing
Sun, 13 Oct                    Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
Wed, 16 Oct                   Nashville, TN –  High Watt
Thu, 17 Oct                    Newport, KY – The Southgate House Revival
Fri, 18 Oct                      Columbus, OH – Woodlands Tavern
Sat, 19 Oct                     Indianapolis, IN – LO-FI Lounge
Sun, 20 Oct                    St Louis, MO – The Old Rock House
Fri, 25 Oct                      Madison, WI  – Majestic Theatre
Sat, 26 Oct                     Appleton, WI – Mill Creek