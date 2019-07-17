Photo by Joshua Black Wilkins

On August 23, Texas singer-songwriter Dalton Domino will release a new album, Songs From The Exile, via Lightning Rod Records. Ahead of the album’s release, he’s shared a new track, “Cheap Spanish Wine.”

Domino wrote “Cheap Spanish Wine” after a tough breakup, which eventually led the Lubbock native to New Braunfels, Texas, where he lived with a buddy on Wade Bowen’s tour bus. “Cheap Spanish Wine” captures Domino’s raw emotion through its simple arrangement and vulnerable lyric, the latter of which shows Domino to be a songwriter to watch.

“I wrote this one night in the back lounge [of the bus],” Domino says. “It’s about hitting rock bottom after breaking up with someone you love very much and not being able to get out of the rut. So you just leave. I still don’t know if Wade knows about the whole living on his bus thing. Hopefully he doesn’t read this and change the code to open the door. ‘Cause I still stay there from time to time.”

Domino wrote Songs From The Exile during and after a particularly tough battle with addiction, a struggle he writes about frankly across many of the LP’s tracks. He recorded the album at Dauphin Street Sound in Mobile, Alabama.

Listen to “Cheap Spanish Wine” below.

