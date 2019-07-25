Photo by Danielle Holbert

Darrin Bradbury is back on the scene with a biting new album called Talking Dogs & Atom Bombs, his first release for indie stalwart ANTI-Records.



The album, which will be released on September 20, was produced by Kenneth Pattengale of the Milk Carton Kids and recorded in Nashville. Pattengale and Margo Price contribute backing vocals, Jeremy Ivey plays bass and piano, Alex Muñoz plays guitar, and Dillon Napier plays drums.



“Darrin possesses a wonderful, darkly sardonic sense of humor and a matter of fact wisdom that reminded me of some of my favorite writers from Chuck Berry to Mose Allison to John Prine,” said ANTI-founder Andy Kaulkin.



Along with the album announcement, Bradbury has released the title track. The song features Bradbury’s hilariously take on the processes food undergoes when subjected to the microwave.



“When I write, there are things that I want to get away with,” Bradbury said. “I want to get away with the line, ‘I woke up this morning and I got out of bed / Tripped on my pants and fell on my head.’ ” He certainly conveys this sense of humor in “Talking Dogs & Atom Bombs.”

Listen to Bradbury’s song below, and view his upcoming tour dates.



Track listing:

1. Talking Dogs & Atom Bombs

2. Breakfast

3. Hell’s More or Less the Same

4. The Trouble with Time (feat. Margo Price)

5. Strange Bird

6. Nothing Much

7. The American Life

8. This Too Shall Pass

9. Motel Room, Motel Room

10. So Many Ways To Die (Frozen Pizza)

11. Dallas 1963



Darrin Bradbury Tour Dates:

September 10-15 – Nashville, TN – AMERICANAFESTSeptember 30 – Baltimore, MD – Creative Alliance at the Patterson (with John Moreland)

October 1 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere (with John Moreland)

