Cover photo by Ebru Yildiz The July/August 2019 digital edition, which features Rhiannon Giddens on the cover, is now available for download. Giddens, who is one of the more versatile musical talents at work today, has discovered bonds of a common humanity through her ceaseless exploration of country and folk music idioms. We also check in with The Raconteurs, who, after nearly a decade on hiatus, are back with a stellar new album. Elsewhere, we chat with David Crosby, who is the subject of an engrossing new documentary called Remember My Name. And we hear from Buddy and Julie Miller, John Fogerty, Jimmy Webb, David Berman, as well as promising young songwriters like Caroline Spence and Angie McMahon. Below, you can read the digital version in its entirety and listen along to the Spotify playlist. Click here to purchase the iPad version in iTunes, and here to purchase the Android-compatible version through Google play. Subscribe to the print edition and become a member here. The print edition hits newsstands July 9.

