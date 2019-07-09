Applications are now live for the 32nd Folk Alliance International Conference, which will take place in New Orleans from January 22-26, 2020. Aspiring performers may apply through July 15th.

The sub-genres included at the conference are Appalachian, Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, Celtic, Cajun, Francophone, Global Roots, Hip Hop, Indigenous, Latin, Jazz, Old-Time, Traditional, Singer-Songwriter, Spoken Word and Zydeco. Combinations of all genres are welcome.

Your entry must include a video performance and a touring/marketing plan; both of these elements will heavily influence the judges’ decision-making process. Last year, there were around 1,000 applicants for only 180 Official Showcase slots. The cost of entry is $25 for FAI members and $50 for non-members.

Submitted artists that apply for official showcases are also eligible for first-time attendee scholarships and discounted registration rates. Accepted applicants will have the opportunity to network with venue bookers, agents, managers, media, and music industry reps in attendance. All showcases are 30-minute sets with lights, sound and a full production stage.

Click here to apply.





Related