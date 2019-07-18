Photo by Harmony Korine

Iggy Pop announced plans to release a new studio album, Free, via Loma Vista Recordings on September 6. Along with his album announcement, Iggy Pop shared the album’s title track.

Free follows the iconic rocker’s highest-charting LP, 2016’s, Post Pop Depression. According to press materials, Free “has virtually nothing in common sonically with its predecessor,” with Iggy himself describing the album as one “in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice…”

Jazz trumpeter Leron Thomas and singer-songwriter Noveller join Iggy on the album. Iggy Pop will also release a book of lyrics, titled ‘Til Wrong Feels Right, in October.

Listen to “Free” and view the album’s tracklist below.

Free tracklist:

1. Free

2. Loves Missing

3. Sonali

4. James Bond

5. Dirty Sanchez

6. Glow In The Dark

7. Page

8. We Are The People

9. Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night

10. The Dawn



Related