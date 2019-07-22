Home Features Photo Galleries In Photos: Summer NAMM, 2019 In Photos: Summer NAMM, 2019 Written By Caine O'Rear // July 22, 2019 Scroll through our gallery to see a sampling of the coolest gear we saw at this year’s Summer NAMM show in Nashville. Pictured in blue is Recording King’s Dirty 30s Single 0 Resonator guitar. Photos by Caine O’RearA line of banjos and resonator guitars from the Recording King. Eastman unveiled its semi-hollow Romeo thinline.Andy Powers, master luthier at Taylor Guitars, playing a mahogany/blackwood 362ce 12-string, which features V-class bracing. “Phil the Tip Jar” is an interactive card-dispensing tip jar replete with all the bells and whistles. Nathaniel Rateliff and Jim James pose with new Gibson CEO James “JC” Curleigh.Cesar Gueikian, chief merchant officer for Gibson Guitars, poses with the prototype for the new Sheryl Crow signature model. The guitar is dubbed the “Western Supreme” and will release this fall when Crow’s new album “Threads” comes out.A few of the classic models from Gibson’s acoustic line out of Bozeman, Montana. Gibson hosted several bands at its booth at Summer NAMM 2019. BOSS unveiled a series of new pedals at Summer NAMM, including the RC-10R looper and the SY-1 synth pedal.Charlie Worsham stopped by the Fender booth on Friday and tried out some of the Deluxe amps. Billy Martinez of Fender shows off the new models in the company’s Acoustasonic Telecaster acoustic-electric line. PIctured are the new limited-edition koa, ziricote and cocobolo hybrids. Fender added to its already extensive pedal line with six new offerings at Summer NAMM 2019, including the Smolder, an acoustic overdrive unit. One of the new models Martin unveiled at Summer NAMM is the slope-shouldered 00L Fly Fishing guitar (center) which features artwork by William Matthews and includes custom pearl inlay on the fingerboard and headstock. Chris Martin IV poses with mandolinist extraordinaire Sam Bush at the Martin Guitar booth. D’addario introduced its new line of XT strings, which it’s calling its most technologically advanced strings to date. Fishman’s TriplePlay Connect allows guitarists to tap into a wide galaxy of sounds and instruments via the iPad. The Nashville-based organization Guitars for Vets chatted about it’s program at the Yamaha booth at Summer NAMM. The group seeks to raise awareness about PTSD-related issues. The Cole Clark FL2ECBLBLHUM is a cutaway acoustic equipped with a humbucker pickup. MONO revealed its Alias backpack and Relay messenger bag at Summer NAMM. Related × Terms & Conditions Close Comments comments