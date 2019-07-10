Album cover courtesy of the artist

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Kelsey Waldon has announced plans to release a new LP, White Noise/White Lines, through John Prine’s label Oh Boy Records on October 4th. She also released the album’s first single, “Anyhow,” and its accompanying video.

“Anyhow” pairs intimate lyrics from the Monkey’s Eyebrow, KY native’s life with a rough-hewn, honky-tonk country arrangement and Waldon’s conversational vocal style.

Waldon will continue to play with John Prine during her upcoming tour, which commenced on July 9. “To have someone like John, who I have looked up to my whole life, who I have set my songwriting standards after and my general music-making standards after, to have someone like him endorse my music and care enough about it to make sure it reaches a wider audience… That means everything,” Walden said in a statement.

Watch the “Anyhow” video, see the White Noise/White Lines track list and view Waldon’s upcoming tour dates below.

White Noise/White Lines track list:

1. Anyhow

2. White Noise, White Lines

3. Kentucky (Interlude)

4. Kentucky, 1988

5. Lived and Let Go

6. Black Patch

7. Run (Interlude)

8. Run Away

9. Sunday’s Children

10. Very Old Barton

11. My Epitaph

Kelsey Waldon tour dates:

July 13 – Central City, KY – Lu-Ray Park and Amphitheater (with John Prine)

Aug. 11 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

Sept. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Festival

Sept. 10-14 – Nashville, TN – AMERICANAFEST

Oct. 1 – Hollywood, CA – John Anson Ford Amphitheater (with John Prine)

Oct. 3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater (with John Prine)

Oct. 4 – Davis, CA – Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts (with John Prine)

Oct. 12 – Springfield, MO – Juanita K. Hammons Hall (with John Prine)

Oct. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre (with John Prine)

Nov. 11-15 – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic – All The Best Festival

Dec. 6 – Orlando, FL – Bob Carr Theater (with John Prine)

Dec. 7 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall (with John Prine)





Related