Photo courtesy of the artist

A native of small-town Clifton Forge, Virginia, singer-songwriter Alexa Rose grew up around mountain folk — both the people and the sound. Rose’s debut album Medicine For Living will explore both and is slated to release on October 4th via Big Legal Mess / Fat Possum Records.

In the meantime, you can stream the album’s title track, which sonically recalls Gillian Welch and reflects upon the end of a relationship with lyrics like, “such Jubilee dancing with your honey while/ and I wonder how long you’ll be mine.”

“This song is about a love that is failing and that moment when something is about to come to an end. That moment should still be appreciated and enjoyed because it’s still part of love,” Rose says of the track. “I was trying to reason with myself about something that I had no control over. ‘Medicine For Living’ is about realizing that all we can do is be loving and reach for love and that in itself can be healing.”

Stream “Medicine For Living” below.





