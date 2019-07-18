Photo by Daniela Federici

On Thursday, Miranda Lambert released two new songs, “It All Comes Out In The Wash” and “Locomotive.” The songs are Lambert’s first official solo releases since her 2016 double album The Weight Of These Wings.

Lambert co-wrote “It All Comes Out In The Wash” with songwriting team “the Love Junkies,” which comprises revered Music Row mainstays and frequent Lambert collaborators Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose. Lambert, Nashville songwriter K.S. Rhoads and Lambert’s Pistol Annies bandmate/fellow country artist Ashley Monroe co-wrote “Locomotive.”

Both new Lambert tracks will feature on her next album, which was produced by Jay Joyce and will include a collaboration (“Too Pretty For Prison”) with Maren Morris. Lambert has not announced any other release details for her next LP.

After releasing The Weight Of These Wings, Lambert kept busy with the Pistol Annies, who released their third album, Interstate Gospel, late last year. Interstate Gospel landed at number two on American Songwriter‘s Top 25 Albums of 2018.

Listen to “Locomotive” and “It All Comes Out in the Wash” below.

