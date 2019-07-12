Pieta Brown plans to release her eighth studio album on September 20th via Ani DiFranco’s Righteous Babe Records.

With the new album, Brown accomplished a dreamy, ethereal sound with the help of co-producer and drummer S. Carey, bassist Mike Lewis and guitarist Jeremy Yivisaker. Brown and the band traveled to Justin Vernon’s April Base Studios nestled outside of Eau Claire, Wisconsin to record the project.

“This record marks a major shift for me,” says Brown. “The songs mirror so many transitions: in my musical life, in my home life, in my creative life, in my country. I’ve been hovering at a crossroads, and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one.”

Listen to the first singles from the Freeway “Ask For More” and “Morning Fire” below.





