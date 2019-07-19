Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

The Highwomen — a new country supergroup comprising Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires — just released their official debut single, “Redesigning Women,” and an accompanying music video. The foursome also announced plans to release their self-titled debut album on September 6.

The new video for “Redesigning Women,” directed by Elizabeth Olmstead, features a star-studded list of guest stars, including Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, Erin Rae, Hailey Whitters, Cam and more. The group filmed the video south of Nashville using firefighting gear from the Williamson County fire department.

The Highwomen will release via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. The quartet tapped Dave Cobb, who previously produced albums for band members Amanda Shires and Brandi Carlile, to produce the new LP. Proceeds from merchandise bundles sold on the official Highwomen Web site will benefit She Is The Music.

Watch the video for “Redesigning Women” and see the full The Highwomen tracklist below.

The Highwomen tracklist:

1. Highwomen (written by Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Jimmy Webb)

2. Redesigning Women (written by Natalie Hemby, Rodney Clawson)

3. Loose Change (written by Maren Morris, Maggie Chapman, Daniel Layus)

4. Crowded Table (written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna)

5. My Name Can’t Be Mama (written by Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires)

6. If She Ever Leaves Me (written by Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell, Chris Thompkins)

7. Old Soul (written by Maren Morris, Luke Dick, Laura Veltz)

8. Don’t Call Me (written by Amanda Shires, Peter Levin)

9. My Only Child (written by Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires, Miranda Lambert)

10. Heaven Is A Honky Tonk (written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Ray LaMontagne)

11. Cocktail And A Song (written by Amanda Shires)

12. Wheels Of Laredo (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

