Hal Ketchum recorded Gary Burr's song "In Front Of The Alamo" in 2007. Point of view is the single most important decision you make early in the development of your song: Who is talking? To whom? And why? It’s not a decision to take lightly: how you develop your song’s world, what you have to say about it, and how you’ll say it, all depend on which of these four possibilities you choose: 1) Direct Address 2) 2nd Person Narrative 3) 1st Person Narrative or 4) 3rd Person Narrative. You need to choose wisely. Each possibility presents different ways to look at the world your song creates. Each one has its advantages, and each one has its limitations. The trick is picking a point of view that’s the absolutely perfect platform for your song – any other POV would lessen its impact. Over the next few issues, we’ll take a look at each of these in turn, seeing what advantages each one offers. Let’s start here: 3rd Person Narrative As a 3rd Person Narrator, you are a god. You stand outside the world of the song, the world that you create. So you know everything. You know the past, the present, and the future. You…

To view this content, Join Today or Sign In The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Click to Join We've started an American Songwriter membership! Click here to learn more.

Related