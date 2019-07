Patrick Stickles of Titus Andronicus. Photo by Ray Concepcion. Whoever said “never meet your heroes” didn’t consider the upside. It’s understandable — every celebrity has their off day, and it’s an act of self-preservation to avoid being on the business end of their worst moments. But sometimes they’re accessible, friendly, even generous. As Titus Andronicus’ frontman, songwriter and sole permanent member Patrick Stickles discovered, his own musical hero Bob Mould — onetime frontman of bands such as Sugar and Hüsker Dü — even expressed appreciation of his music. “I was reading a profile of him on Stereogum. And both Bob and the writer agreed that they loved Titus Andronicus’ music,” he says. “He used the word ‘love.’ And I was like, ‘Holy shit, I don’t think he would have even heard of us!’” Upon making this discovery, Stickles made the bold move of asking Bob Mould if he’d be interested in producing Titus Andronicus’ next album. Getting to that point took a few extra steps — Stickles had run into Our Band Could Be Your Life author Michael Azerrad at a party, which led to a chain of emails and eventually Mould signing up to be in the producer’s seat…

