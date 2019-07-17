Photo by Cooper Fox

Chicago’s Twin Peaks announced plans Wednesday to release their fourth studio album, Lookout Low, on September 13 via Grand Jury. Along with the album announcement, the acclaimed rock band also shared a new track, “Dance Through It,” and accompanying music video.

“Dance Through It” finds the band, known for crafting melodic rock with punk and DIY influences, experimenting with new sounds and styles. The track features a new video directed by Ariel Fisher and Léo Schrepel.

“Writing and arranging ‘Dance Through It’ felt like a dive into and embrace of experimenting with a new palette for us,” guitarist Cadien Lake James says in a statement announcing Lookout Low. “After having been directly involved in the creation and direction of all of our videos, it felt fitting to allow this song the breath of collaboration in having Ariel Fisher take the helm and run with it.”

Famed producer Ethan Johns, who’s worked with musical icons like U2 and Paul McCartney, produced Lookout Low and, in the same press statement, dubbed Twin Peaks “the best rock and roll band I’ve heard for a very long time.”

Check out Twin Peaks’ tour dates, the Lookout Low tracklist and “Dance Through It” video below.

Lookout Low tracklist:

1. Casey’s Groove

2. Laid in Gold

3. Better Than Stoned

4. Unfamiliar Sun

5. Dance Through It

6. Lookout Low

7. Ferry Song

8. Under A Smile

9. Oh Mama

10. Sunken II



Twin Peaks tour dates:

Sun. July 21 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach ~

Tue. July 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

Thu. Sept. 12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

Fri. Sept. 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

Sat. Sept. 14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

Thu. Sept. 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

Fri. Sept. 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

Sat. Sept. 21 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt *

Tue. Oct. 8 – Berlin, DE @ Musik und Frieden &

Wed. Oct. 9 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub &

Fri. Oct. 11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown &

Sat. Oct. 12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Mon. Oct. 14 – Cologne, DE @ MTC &

Tue. Oct. 15 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire &

Wed. Oct. 16 – London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park &

Fri. Oct. 18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club &

Sat. Oct. 19 – Oxford, UK @ Ritual Union

Sun. Oct. 20 – Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival

Wed. Oct. 30 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall #

Thu. Oct. 31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room #

Fri. Nov. 1 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room #

Sat. Nov. 2 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

Tue. Nov. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

Thu. Nov. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

Fri. Nov. 8 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

Sat. Nov. 9 – Vancouver, BC @ VENUE #

Wed. Nov. 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall #

Fri. Nov. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom @

Sat. Nov. 16 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern #

Mon. Nov. 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom #

Thu. Nov. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. #

Fri. Nov. 22 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar #

Sat. Nov. 23 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk #

Fri. Nov. 29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Wed. Dec. 4 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom ^

Thu. Dec. 5 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (early) @

Thu. Dec. 5 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (late) !

Fri. Dec. 6 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

Tue. Dec. 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

Wed. Dec. 11 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

Thu. Dec. 12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

Fri. Dec. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

Sat. Dec. 14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

Sun. Dec. 15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^



~ = w/ PUP

* = w/ Slow Pulp and Dehd

& = w/ Dehd

# = w/ Post Animal & OHMME

^ = w/ Lala Lala & OHMME

! = w/ Lala Lala

@ = w/ OHMME

Related