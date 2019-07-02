Austin City Limits will broadcast Texas natives Patty Griffin and Steve Earle and the Dukes performing live at the Moody Theater at 8 p.m. central time on the night of Tuesday, 7/2. The double-feature is an official taping for the long-running show’s 45th season. You can watch the show on ACL’s YouTube channel.

Both artists are veterans of the program, as this performance is Griffin’s sixth and Earle’s fifth on the ACL stage. The televised episode will be available this coming October, along with the rest of season 45.

Griffin performs at 8 p.m. Following a thirty-minute intermission, Earle and his band will play. Surprise special guests are also slated for the performance.

Watch the free live stream below.

