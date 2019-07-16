On Tuesday morning, Wilco announced plans to release a new album, Ode To Joy, via dBpm Records on October 4. The album follows 2016’s Schmilco and comes on the heels of two solo releases, WARM and WARMER, from frontman Jeff Tweedy.
In tandem with the album announcement, Wilco also shared the first taste of Ode To Joy via new song “Love Is Everywhere (Beware).” In a statement included in the announcement, Tweedy says the following of the new track:
“There MUST be more love than hate. Right?! I’m not always positive we can be so sure. In any case, I’m starting to feel like being confident in that equation isn’t always the best motivation for me to be my best self – it can kind of let me off the hook a little bit when I think I should be striving to contribute more love outside of my comfortable sphere of family and friends.
So… I guess the song is sort of a warning to myself that YES, Love IS EVERYWHERE, but also BEWARE! I can’t let that feeling absolve me of my duty to create more.”
Ode To Joy will release in several formats, including deluxe colored vinyl with an accompanying book. The band will launch an international tour in support of the album in early September.
Listen to “Love Is Everywhere (Beware),” see the Ode To Joy tracklist and check out upcoming Wilco tour dates below.
Ode To Joy Tracklist:
1. Bright Leaves
2. Before Us
3. One and a Half Stars
4. Quiet Amplifier
5. Everyone Hides
6. White Wooden Cross
7. Citizens
8. We Were Lucky
9. Love Is Everywhere (Beware)
10. Hold Me Anyway
11. An Empty Corner
Wilco Tour Dates:
Wed. Sept. 4 – Trondheim, NO @ Tapperiet &
Fri. Sept. 6 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz &
Sat. Sept. 7 – Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet &
Sun. Sept. 8 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene &
Tue. Sept. 10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal &
Thu. Sept. 12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom &
Fri. Sept. 13 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria &
Sat. Sept. 14 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie
Sun. Sept. 15 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja &
Wed. Sept. 18 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus *
Thu. Sept. 19 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique *
Fri. Sept. 20 – Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox *
Sun. Sept. 22 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *
Mon. Sept. 23 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal *
Tue. Sept. 24 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *
Thu. Sept. 26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *
Fri. Sept. 27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
Sat. Sept. 28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *
Tue. Oct. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (w/ special guest Lord Huron)
Thu. Oct. 10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
Fri. Oct. 11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sat. Oct. 12 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Sun. Oct. 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Tue. Oct. 15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Wed. Oct. 16 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Fri. Oct. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat. Oct. 19 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
Sun. Oct. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
Tue. Oct. 22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Wed. Oct. 23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Fri. Oct. 25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
Sat. Oct. 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Sun. Oct. 27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Mon. Nov. 4 – Grand Rapids @ 20 Monroe Live
Tue. Nov. 5 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium
Wed. Nov. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
Fri. Nov. 8 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
Sat. Nov. 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
Sun. Nov. 10 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
Tue. Nov. 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre
Wed. Nov. 13 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
Thu. Nov. 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
Fri. Nov. 15 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
Sun. Nov. 17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Tue. Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Wed. Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre
Sat. Jan. 18 – Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel
&= w/ Spiral Stairs
*= w/ Ohmme