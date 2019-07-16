Photo by Annabel Mehran

On Tuesday morning, Wilco announced plans to release a new album, Ode To Joy, via dBpm Records on October 4. The album follows 2016’s Schmilco and comes on the heels of two solo releases, WARM and WARMER, from frontman Jeff Tweedy.

In tandem with the album announcement, Wilco also shared the first taste of Ode To Joy via new song “Love Is Everywhere (Beware).” In a statement included in the announcement, Tweedy says the following of the new track:

“There MUST be more love than hate. Right?! I’m not always positive we can be so sure. In any case, I’m starting to feel like being confident in that equation isn’t always the best motivation for me to be my best self – it can kind of let me off the hook a little bit when I think I should be striving to contribute more love outside of my comfortable sphere of family and friends.



So… I guess the song is sort of a warning to myself that YES, Love IS EVERYWHERE, but also BEWARE! I can’t let that feeling absolve me of my duty to create more.”

Ode To Joy will release in several formats, including deluxe colored vinyl with an accompanying book. The band will launch an international tour in support of the album in early September.

Listen to “Love Is Everywhere (Beware),” see the Ode To Joy tracklist and check out upcoming Wilco tour dates below.

Ode To Joy Tracklist:

1. Bright Leaves

2. Before Us

3. One and a Half Stars

4. Quiet Amplifier

5. Everyone Hides

6. White Wooden Cross

7. Citizens

8. We Were Lucky

9. Love Is Everywhere (Beware)

10. Hold Me Anyway

11. An Empty Corner



Wilco Tour Dates:

Wed. Sept. 4 – Trondheim, NO @ Tapperiet &

Fri. Sept. 6 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz &

Sat. Sept. 7 – Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet &

Sun. Sept. 8 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene &

Tue. Sept. 10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal &

Thu. Sept. 12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom &

Fri. Sept. 13 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria &

Sat. Sept. 14 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

Sun. Sept. 15 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja &

Wed. Sept. 18 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus *

Thu. Sept. 19 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique *

Fri. Sept. 20 – Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox *

Sun. Sept. 22 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *

Mon. Sept. 23 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal *

Tue. Sept. 24 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

Thu. Sept. 26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *

Fri. Sept. 27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *

Sat. Sept. 28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *

Tue. Oct. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (w/ special guest Lord Huron)

Thu. Oct. 10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Fri. Oct. 11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat. Oct. 12 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Sun. Oct. 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Tue. Oct. 15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Wed. Oct. 16 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Fri. Oct. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat. Oct. 19 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

Sun. Oct. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

Tue. Oct. 22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Wed. Oct. 23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

Fri. Oct. 25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Sat. Oct. 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Sun. Oct. 27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Mon. Nov. 4 – Grand Rapids @ 20 Monroe Live

Tue. Nov. 5 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

Wed. Nov. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

Fri. Nov. 8 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

Sat. Nov. 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Sun. Nov. 10 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

Tue. Nov. 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre

Wed. Nov. 13 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

Thu. Nov. 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

Fri. Nov. 15 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

Sun. Nov. 17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Tue. Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Wed. Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

Sat. Jan. 18 – Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel



&= w/ Spiral Stairs

*= w/ Ohmme

