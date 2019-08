Photo by Kate York Julie Miller talks and laughs easily and joyfully these days. But it hasn’t always been so. Miller and her husband, legendary Americana instrumentalist/producer and singer-songwriter Buddy Miller, have just released their first project together in a decade, Breakdown On 20th Avenue South. The couple and their album Written In Chalk had dominated at the 2009 Americana Music Awards, and they were working on a follow-up when Julie lost her younger brother to a lightning strike. “We did start a new record like 10 years ago or something,” she says, “and then my brother was killed, and it turned out that the record was sort of prophetic and it freaked me out and I was upset and I couldn’t do anything. All these songs I had written were about storms and water and lightning and dying and saying goodbye, and it was hard for me to carry on for a while. Then I got sick, and Buddy got some different work … But God got me back up on my feet and got Buddy into the recording studio with me.” Well, in this case “the recording studio” can be a somewhat subjective term.…

To view this content, Join Today or Sign In The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Click to Join We've started an American Songwriter membership! Click here to learn more.

Related