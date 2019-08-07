We are currently accepting entries for the November/December 2019 Lyric Contest. Deadline is September 15th, 2019 at 11:59pm CST. Enter now for your chance to win a…
- Paul Reed Smith A60e Guitar (List Price: $1099.00)
- Sennheiser Microphone
From the 2019 Lyric Contest winners, one winner will be selected for the Grand Prize which includes:
- Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)
- Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios
- Co-Write with Brent Cobb
The co-write with Brent Cobb is to be held in early 2020.
Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter. Lyrics that run excessively long may be published in excerpted form due to space limitations. You can enter to win the September/October 2019 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by entering the contest below. Deadline September 15th, 2019 at 11:59pm (CST).
Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.
Enter the contest below.