Photo courtesy of JESSUP

Taylor Guitars announced Thursday that Andy Powers, the company’s master guitar designer, is joining Taylor co-founders Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug as the third partner of the company.

The guitar manufacturer made the decision in an effort to ensure that their commitment to innovative, high-quality instruments continues for years to come.

“Kurt and I have been the sole owners of Taylor Guitars for decades,” said Taylor. “Andy is the best guitar builder I have ever met, and I believe the best alive today. If anyone ever deserved to be called ‘partner’ with me and Kurt, it is Andy. He’s vital to our future, and together as we combine our talents, we can bring a great musical experience to our customers.”

Powers, an award-winning luthier and designer, has been with Taylor Guitars since 2011 and has been responsible for many of the company’s recent innovations in acoustic guitar technology. Among his recent designs are his V-Class™ bracing, a groundbreaking new internal architecture for the acoustic guitar; Builder’s Edition models, which boast unique contouring and other exclusive player-friendly features; and the new Grand Pacific body shape, an entirely new flavor of Taylor tone that boasts a warm, seasoned sound and clear low-end power.

“Since Bob identified Andy Powers as the person to lead the company’s guitar design into the future, we’ve all witnessed Andy’s amazing talents and seen the improvements he’s made to our guitars, as well as his advancements to acoustic guitar design. We’re proud to have Andy join Bob and me as a partner and shareholder in Taylor Guitars,” said Listug.

“For decades, Bob and Kurt have exemplified what quality craftsmanship looks like,” said Powers. “With integrity, attention, effort and creativity, they have developed a company that rests on these ideals. They’ve built a vibrant business that values every touchpoint along each guitar’s journey — from those who plant trees to wood harvesters and suppliers; from Taylor employees to retailers; and ultimately, the hands of musicians. It is with deep appreciation and excitement that I partner with Kurt and Bob, as we continue to uphold the business of fine instrument making.”

American Songwriter interviewed Powers in 2018. Read the interview here.

Related