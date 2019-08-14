Photo by Cal & Aly

Jeremy Ivey has shared a new track, “Greyhound,” off his forthcoming debut solo album The Dream And The Dreamer. “Greyhound” follows Ivey’s previously released songs “Story Of A Fish” and “Diamonds Back To Coal.”

Of the new tracks Ivey has released thus far, “Greyhound” leans most closely to country and Americana, thanks in part to its gently shuffling beat and twangy electric guitar licks. Ivey’s wife and frequent collaborator Margo Price sings backing harmonies on “Greyhound.”

“I’ve spent a good amount of time when I didn’t have a working vehicle on a Greyhound bus seeing the country from a big dirty window,” Ivey says in a statement announcing the song. “Everyone on a Greyhound seems homeless, even if it’s just a temporary thing. In transit, between two lives. Everyone seems like they are in the throes of some intense drama. An alcoholic returning to a rehab in Tuscaloosa, a retired tollbooth operator with a Christmas present for his estranged son in Chattanooga. It’s like a mobile society. A modern caravan through a burned out Canaan.”

Ivey will release The Dream And The Dreamer via ANTI- on September 13. Listen to “Greyhound” below.

