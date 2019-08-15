Photo by Alison Narro

In the fall of this year, Austin-based folk singer-songwriter Matt The Electrician (the project of Matt Sever) will head to Tucker Martine’s studio to record a new album, as yet untitled. The album will mark Sever’s 13th studio release and his first with an outside producer.

To express gratitude for the decades he’s spent following his musical passions, Sever has shared a new song, “Thank You,” premiering below. The track finds Sever singing sweetly over acoustic guitar and fiddle, thanking others for their friendship and acknowledging, “I wouldn’t have gotten very far on my own.” He wrote the track while staying at fellow musician Tim Easton’s house outside of Nashville.

“Sitting at [Tim’s] breakfast table having my coffee, I was reading about refugees being turned away at the border of many wealthy countries across the world,” Sever says. “I felt so grateful in that moment. Having a place to sleep, and food to eat, and a country to live in. Somewhere in the back of my head I remembered a quote I had read, attributed to Meister Eckhart. ‘If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough.’ With all that rattling around inside, and channeling a bit of Tim’s spirit, this song tumbled out of me onto the page.”

Sever will soon launch a Kickstarter in support of his forthcoming album. Listen to “Thank You” below.

