On October 11, Steve Miller will release Welcome To The Vault, a career-spanning box set featuring unreleased recordings, demos, live performances and more. Ahead of that release, Miller has shared the previously unreleased track “Say Wow!”

Miller recorded “Say Wow!” in 1973. Steve Miller Band’s landmark album The Joker came out in 1973, with Fly Like An Eagle following in 1976.

The rarities collection will be available in various formats, including standalone CD and limited edition colored vinyl options titled Selections From The Vault. Box set Welcome To The Vault comprises three CDs, one DVD and a 100-page hardback book of photos and written material.

Listen to “Say Wow!” and see the full Welcome To The Vault tracklist below.

STEVE MILLER BAND

WELCOME TO THE VAULT

(Sailor/Capitol/UMe)

CD 1:

1. Blues with a Feeling (Live) (1969) *

2. Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around – Alternate Version (1969) *

3. Super Shuffle (Live) (1967) **

4. It Hurts Me Too (Feat. Steve Miller Band) (Live) (1967)

5. Industrial Military Complex Hex – Alternate Version (1970) *

6. Living in the USA (1968)

7. Kow Kow Calculator – Alternate Version (1973) *

8. Going to Mexico – Alternate Version (1966) *

9. Quicksilver Girl – Alternate Version (1968) *

10. Jackson-Kent Blues – Alternate Version (1970) *

11. Crossroads (Live) (1973) *

12. Hesitation Blues (1972) **

13. Seasons – Alternate Version (1973) *

14. Say Wow! (1973) **

15. Never Kill Another Man – Alternate Version (Live) (1971) *

CD 2:

1. The Gangster is Back (Live) (1971)

2. Space Cowboy – Instrumental Version (1969) *

3. Space Cowboy – Alternate Version (Live) (1973) *

4. The Joker (1973)

5. The Lovin’ Cup (1973)

6. Killing Floor (1975) *

7. Evil (Live) (1973)

8. Echoplex Blues (1973) **

9. Rock’n Me – Alternate Version 1 (1976) *

10. Rock’n Me – Alternate Version 2 (1976) *

11. Tain’t it the Truth (1976) *

12. Freight Train Blues (1976) *

13. True Fine Love – Alternate Version (1975) *

14. The Stake – Alternate Version (1976) *

15. My Babe – Alternate Version (1982) *

16. That’s the Way It’s Got to Be (1974) **

17. Double Trouble (1992) *

18. Love is Strange (1974) *

19. All Your Love (I Miss Loving) – Alternate Version (1992) *

CD 3:

1. I Wanna Be Loved (Live) (1990) *

2. Fly Like an Eagle – Alternate Version (1974) *

3. Space Intro (1976)

4. Fly Like an Eagle (1976)

5. The Window – Alternate Version (1974) *

6. Mercury Blues – Alternate Version (1975) *

7. Jet Airliner – Alternate Version (1976) *

8. Take the Money and Run (1976)

9. Dance, Dance, Dance (1976)

10. Swingtown – Alternate Version (1976) *

11. Winter Time (1977)

12. Who Do You Love? (1984)

13. Abracadabra (1982)

14. Macho City – Short Version (1981)

15. Take the Money and Run – Alternate Version (Live) (2016) *

16. Bizzy’s Blue Tango* (2004)

17. Lollie Lou (T-Bone Walker) (Live) (1951) *

18. Lollie Lou (Steve Miller) (Live) (2016) *

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED RECORDING

** PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED SONG

DVD:

Monterey International Pop Festival – 1967

– Mercury Blues

– Super Shuffle

The Fillmore West – Dutch TV Show El Dorado (Pik-In) – 1970

– Kow Kow Calculator

– Space Cowboy

Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert – 1973

– Star Spangled Banner

– Living in the USA

– Space Cowboy

– Mary Lou

– Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma

– The Gangster is Back

– The Joker

– Come on in My Kitchen

– Seasons

– Fly Like an Eagle

– Living in the USA (Reprise)

ABC In Concert with James Cotton – 1974

– Just a Little Bit

Pine Knob, Michigan – 1982

– Abracadabra

Steve Miller and Les Paul at Fat Tuesday’s – 1990

– I Wanna be Loved

– CC Rider

Live from Austin City Limits – 2011

– Fly Like an Eagle

– Living in the USA

SELECTIONS FROM THE VAULT [CD]

1. Industrial Military Complex Hex – Alternate Version (1970) *

2. Macho City – Short Version (1981)

3. Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around – Alternate Version (1969) *

4. Love is Strange (1974) *

5. Rock’n Me – Alternate Version 1 (1976) *

6. Crossroads (Live) (1973) *

7. Take the Money and Run – Alternate Version (Live) (2016) *

8. Tain’t it the Truth (1976) *

9. Freight Train Blues (1976) *

10. Fly Like an Eagle – Alternate Version (1974) *

11. I Wanna Be Loved (Live) (1990) *

12. Jet Airliner – Alternate Version (1976) *

13. Lollie Lou (Steve Miller) (Live) (2016) *

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED RECORDING

SELECTIONS FROM THE VAULT [limited edition clear vinyl LP]

SIDE A

1. Industrial Military Complex Hex – Alternate Version (1970) *

2. Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around – Alternate Version (1969) *

3. Love is Strange (1974) *

4.Freight Train Blues (1976) *

5.Rock’n Me – Alternate Version 1 (1976) *

SIDE B

1. Crossroads (Live) (1973) *

2. Tain’t it the Truth (1976) *

3. Fly Like an Eagle – Alternate Version (1974) *

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED RECORDING

