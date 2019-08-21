Photo by Alex Mayes

On August 23, gritty Dallas roots rockers Ottoman Turks will release their self-titled debut album via State Fair Records. Ahead of the album’s release, you can stream Ottoman Turks in its entirety below.

Ottoman Turks was a decade in the making, as the four-piece originally began playing together 10 years ago; it was only after stars aligned at a last-ditch 2017 show in Dallas that the band was finally able to get into the studio together.

“This album is a testament to 10 years of friendship and music, and all of its ups and downs,” lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Nathan Mongol Wells says. “The songs cut across all of those years. There are elements of our history in every track. A year that started with us very nearly breaking up ended with the promise of our first real record. Now it’s here, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

The band recorded the album at State Fair Records’ recording studio, with John Pedigo (Old 97’s, Vandoliers) producing. The resulting album captures the wild, raw energy the Turks bring to the live stage, while showcasing their knack for hook-laden, cleverly arranged rock songwriting.

Listen to Ottoman Turks in its entirety below.

