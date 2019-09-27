Caine O’Rear:

1.The Felice Brothers, “River Jordan”

2. The Drive-By Truckers, “Pulaski”

3. Hayes Carll, “KMAG YOYO”

4. Tom Waits, “Chicago”

5. Jason Isbell, “We’ve Met”

6. Middle Brother, “Middle Brother”

7. Gillian Welch, “The Way It Goes”

8. The Alabama Shakes, “I Found You”

9. Mariachi El Bronx, “Poverty’s King”

10. Arctic Monkeys, “Love Is A Laserquest”

Robert Clement:

1. Dawes – “If I Wanted Someone”

2. Lana Del Rey – “Video Games”

3. Bon Iver – “Michicant”

4. Radiohead – “Lotus Flower”

5. Feist – “Anti-Pioneer”

6. My Morning Jacket – “Victory Dance”

7. The War on Drugs – “Baby Missiles”

8. Coldplay – “Princess of China”

9. Jonny Corndawg – “Night Rider”

10. Alabama Shakes – “Hold On”

Rachel Briggs:

1. Sharon Van Etten – “Serpents”

2. Fleet Foxes – “Helplessness Blues”

3. The War On Drugs – “Best Night”

4. Kurt Vile – “On Tour”

5. Vetiver – “Worse For Wear”

6. Quintron – “New Years Night”

7. JEFF The Brotherhood – “Diamond Way”

8. Tyler Ramsey – “Valley Wind”

9. The Middle East – ‘Land Of The Bloody Unknown’

10. Jonny Corndawg – “Night Rider”

Jamie Younger:

1. Jason Isbell – “Alabama Pines”

2. Dawes – Time Spent In Los Angeles”

3. Robert Ellis – “Friends Like Those”

4. The Alabama Shakes – “I Found You”

5. Gillian Welch – “The Way It Goes”

6. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “If I Had A Gun”

7. White Denim – “Street Joy”

8. Those Darlins – “Screws Get Loose”

9. Bombay Bicycle Club – “Lights Out, Words Gone”

10. Tyler Ramsey – “The Valley Wind”

Evan Schlansky:

1. Bright Eyes – “Jejune Stars”

2. Laura Marling – “The Muse”

3. Lindi Ortega – “Little Red Boots”

4. Jessica Lea Mayfield – “Our Hearts Are Wrong”

5. Wilco – “One Sunday Morning (Song For Jane Smiley’s Boyfriend)”

6. Gillian Welch – “The Way It Will Be”

7. Kanye West & Jay-Z – “Otis”

8. Radiohead – “Codex”

9. Tom Waits – “Satisfaction”

10. Paul Simon – “The Afterlife”

Doug Waterman:

1. Lori McKenna – “Still Down Here”

2. Travis Meadows – “God Speaks”

3. Joe Nichols – “How I Wanna Go”

4. Gordie Sampson – “Fear of Flying”

5. Luke Bryan -“Tailgate Blues”

6. Dave Berg – “Not So Much”

7. Jessica Campbell – “My Blue Sky”

8. Jake Owen – “The Journey of Your Life”

9. Dirt Drifters – “This Is My Blood”

10. George Strait – “Drinkin’ Man”

