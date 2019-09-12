On Thursday, Angel Olsen shared a new single called “Lark,” and a corresponding music video. The release comes ahead of Olsen’s new album, All Mirrors, which comes out on October 4 via Jagjaguwar.

A little on the longer side for a single — clocking in at more than six minutes — “Lark” is a masterpiece tune that demonstrates Olsen’s tact, talent and ever developing sound. An emotional journey, the song skiffully builds tension to a passionate climax that places the listener at the summit of a metaphorical mountain … or, in the case of the music video, a literal mountain. All that to say, six minutes doesn’t feel long at all when it’s spent in the company of Olsen’s work.

“‘Lark’ is a song that took many years to finish. The disjointed feelings and verses of this song began to make sense as a way for me to exercise a kind of journey through grieving, a kind of personal struggle,” says Olsen. “The message of the song developed at first from an argument I once had with someone about trust and support. Later, I pulled from recurring themes in my life as a musician and as a human that dreams for a living. It’s easy to promise the world to those we love, but what about when our dreams change and values split?”

With passion, introspection, fury and hard-won self-acceptance married with string arrangements, synth swells and Olsen’s instantly recognizable tenor, All Mirrors is set to be a new step in Olsen’s career.

Watch the video for “Lark” and check out Angel Olsen’s tour dates below:

Angel Olsen Tour Dates:

Mon. Oct. 28 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom &

Wed. Oct. 30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

Thu. Oct. 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

Fri. Nov. 1 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

Mon. Nov. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Tue. Nov. 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

Thu. Nov. 7 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation) *

Fri. Nov. 8 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

Sat. Nov. 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

Sun. Nov. 10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

Tue. Nov. 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Wed. Nov. 13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

Thu. Nov. 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

Sat. Nov. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Mon. Nov. 18 – Montreal, QC @ mTelus *

Tue. Nov. 19 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

Thu. Nov. 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel !

Fri. Nov. 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Sat. Nov. 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

Mon. Dec. 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

Tue. Dec. 3 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

Thu. Dec. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

Fri. Dec. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater #

Sat. Dec. 7 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

Mon. Dec. 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

Tue. Dec. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre *

Wed. Dec. 11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

Fri. Dec. 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

Sat. Dec. 14 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

Sun. Dec. 15 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

Wed. Jan. 22 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio %

Thu. Jan. 23 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio %

Fri. Jan. 24 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club %

Sat. Jan. 25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala BUT %

Sat. Jan. 26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz %

Tue. Jan. 28 – Geneva, CH @ Festival Antigel

Wed. Jan. 29 – Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele %

Thu. Jan. 30 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt %

Fri. Jan. 31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega %

Sat. Feb. 1 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller %

Mon. Feb. 3 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern %

Tue. Feb. 4 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik %

Wed. Feb. 5 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan %

Thu. Feb. 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso %

Fri. Feb. 7 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma %

Sat. Feb. 8 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale %

Mon. Feb. 10 – Bristol, UK @ SWX %

Tue. Feb. 11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo %

Thu. Feb. 13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz %

Fri. Feb. 14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom %



* = w/ Vagabon

^ = w/ Madi Diaz

! = w/ Zsela

# = w/ Rodrigo Amarante

& = w/ Lean Year

% = Hand Habits

