NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 — ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) celebrates the 15th anniversary of its renowned music creator conference with a new name, location and enhanced programming that is designed to meet the needs of 21st century music creators: the ASCAP Experience (formerly ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO) is now set for the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, April 1 – 3.

“Over the last fifteen years, as our attendees and the music industry have evolved, so has ASCAP EXPO,” said ASCAP Executive Vice President/ Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Iossa. “We have renamed it the ‘ASCAP Experience’ to encompass programming that meets the holistic needs of music creators today, with even more opportunities for participants to make music together. And we are excited to welcome all of our Experience attendees to join us in this next phase at a new venue in downtown L.A.”

Based on attendee feedback, ASCAP redesigned the ASCAP Experience to offer the most immersive event exploring what it takes to be a professional music creator today. Within a community of open-armed, like-minded music creators, attendees can expect new ways to get their music heard and fresh opportunities to connect and collaborate. Unique, curated programming will offer deep insights from best-in-class industry experts, wisdom from iconic songwriters, essential tools to boost creativity and state-of-the-art technology demonstrations. There will be a strong focus on wellness workshops to nourish the body and soul, and – of course – a ton of live music.

Previous speakers at the conference have included Justin Timberlake, Tom Petty, Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Questlove, Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, Lee Ann Womack, Wyclef Jean, Jermaine Dupri, Melissa Etheridge, Cassadee Pope, Bear McCreary, Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL), Pinar Toprak, Marco Beltrami, Quincy Jones, Timbaland, Carly Simon, Sara Bareilles, Jackson Browne, Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart), Diplo, Big Sean, Ne-Yo, Stargate, Bill Withers, Aloe Blacc, Richie Sambora and Jeff Lynne.

Successful songwriters who have participated in the ASCAP Experience early in their careers include FINNEAS (“When The Party’s Over,” “Wish You Were Gay,” Billie Eilish), Vincent Berry (“Sandcastles,” Beyoncé), Aloe Blacc (“I Need a Dollar,” “Wake Me Up,” Avicii), LELAND (“Youth,” Troye Sivan) and Meghan Trainor (“All About That Bass”).

