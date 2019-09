Black Pumas, the ascendant garage rock and R&B outfit from Austin, Texas, today released a new live-session video of its version of the Beatles’ classic “Eleanor Rigby.”

The duo, which is signed to New West Records, dropped its debut self-titled album earlier this year. Black Pumas’ version of “Eleanor Rigby” is darker and funkier than the original, and conjures a sense of existential doom. Watch it below:

