Cover photo by Dove Shore The September/October 2019 digital edition, which features Sheryl Crow on the cover, is now available for download. Crow offers insight into her latest album Threads, a collaborative effort featuring the likes of Mavis Staples, Emmylou Harris, Margo Price and others. The beloved songwriter says Threads will be her last album. We also check in with Brittany Howard, whose first solo album, Jaime, shows her to be as captivating a solo artist as she is in her work with bands like the Alabama Shakes and Bermuda Triangle. Elsewhere, we take a look at two new music-centric projects available on the small screen: Ken Burns' new documentary Country Music and NBC's reality songwriting competition Songland. And we catch up with the Lumineers, Sleater-Kinney and Paul Cauthen, all of whom discuss their new projects. Below, you can read the digital version in its entirety and listen along to the Spotify playlist. Click here to purchase the iPad version in iTunes, and here to purchase the Android-compatible version through Google play. Subscribe to the print edition and become a member here. The print edition hits newsstands September 10.

