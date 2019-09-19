Enter the January/February 2020 Lyric Contest

We are currently accepting entries for the January/February 2020 Lyric Contest. Deadline is November 15th, 2019 at 11:59pm CST. Enter now for your chance to win a…

  • Paul Reed Smith A60e Guitar (List Price: $1099.00)
  • Sennheiser Microphone

From the 2020 Lyric Contest winners, one winner will be selected for the Grand Prize which includes:

  • Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)
  • Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios
  • Co-Write with Shane Mcanally

The co-write with Shane Mcanally is to be held in late 2020.

Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter. Lyrics that run excessively long may be published in excerpted form due to space limitations. You can enter to win the January/February 2020 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by entering the contest below. Deadline November 15th, 2019 at 11:59pm (CST).

January/February 2020 Lyric Contest

Add Lyric Entries

The entry fee is $15.00 per song and includes a single issue of American Songwriter Magazine (Applies to US entrants only). You may submit as many entries as you like for each bi-monthly contest.
Type or copy/paste lyrics into text box.
