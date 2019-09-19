We are currently accepting entries for the January/February 2020 Lyric Contest. Deadline is November 15th, 2019 at 11:59pm CST. Enter now for your chance to win a…

Paul Reed Smith A60e Guitar (List Price: $1099.00)

Sennheiser Microphone

From the 2020 Lyric Contest winners, one winner will be selected for the Grand Prize which includes:

Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)

Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios

Co-Write with Shane Mcanally

The co-write with Shane Mcanally is to be held in late 2020.

Each of the four finalists have their lyrics printed in American Songwriter. Lyrics that run excessively long may be published in excerpted form due to space limitations. You can enter to win the January/February 2020 Lyric Contest (and become eligible for the Grand Prize) by entering the contest below. Deadline November 15th, 2019 at 11:59pm (CST).

Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.

January/February 2020 Lyric Contest If you are human, leave this field blank. Contact Information Name * First Last Name * Last Email * Address * Address Address Address City City State/Province State/Province Zip/Postal Zip/Postal Country Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Norway Northern Mariana Islands Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Country Which of these best represent you? * An aspiring songwriter A part-time songwriter A full-time songwriter A lover of music news A consistent reader of American Songwriter's Print Magazine A musician newly aware of American Songwriter Add Lyric Entries The entry fee is $15.00 per song and includes a single issue of American Songwriter Magazine (Applies to US entrants only). You may submit as many entries as you like for each bi-monthly contest. Song Title * Entry Cost Lyrics Type or copy/paste lyrics into text box. Add Another Entry Remove This Entry Entry Fee Totals $ Terms and Conditions I have read and agree with the above Rules and Deadlines.

Related