INXS’s legendary 1991 Wembley Stadium gig will be shown in cinemas for the very first time from November 14 2019. The show has been fully restored from the original 35mm print to create a new widescreen 4K Ultra HD version, and the film also now includes a previously unseen “lost” track and a brand new Dolby Atmos audio mix by the band’s Executive Music Producer Giles Martin and Sam Okell, created at Abbey Road Studios.

INXS has sold over 50 million records worldwide including number ones in 4 different continents and performed over 4,000 live shows to over 25 million people in almost 50 countries.

This stunning concert film will be in cinemas in Australia and New Zealand from November 14, North and South America from December 9, and internationally from November 27. Check INXScinema.com for local listings.

The recording of this legendary show almost didn’t happen. With only days to go before the band were due to play the stadium, Murphy came up with the grand plan to film the special event. Having discovered the group a dozen years previously, he intuitively knew this was INXS’ and Michael Hutchence’s “moment.” This show would be their defining document.

“We were just six blokes from Australia that treated Wembley Stadium like just another pub gig,” says longtime manager Chris M. Murphy. “We went it in with a PA and a few lights and played our asses off. No ego ramps, no back-up singers, no props, no grand pianos etc, just the six of us….and the audience went nuts! That’s all we needed!” commented Tim Farriss from INXS.

Watch the trailer below.

Watch the trailer below for the upcoming documentary, Mystify: Michael Hutchence.

