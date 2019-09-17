Photo by Bella Mazzola

Logan Ledger, a singer-songwriter from the Bay area, has announced that his new EP—entitled I Don’t Dream Anymore—will come out on October 4 via Rounder Records.

Ledger is a rising star whose music walks the fine line between country, Americana and alternative, mixing a dreamy element of 1950s nostalgia with undeniably modern attitudes and sensibilities.

“I’ve always believed that in order to create something new with purpose, one must be steeped in the past and work from within the tradition,” Ledger said in a statement announcing the EP. “It has more gravity that way.”

Produced by T Bone Burnett, the record will feature a veteran line-up of musicians: guitarist Marc Ribot (Tom Waits, Elvis Costello), drummer Jay Bellerose (Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne), bassist Dennis Crouch (Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton) and guitarist/pedal steel player Russ Pahl (Kacey Musgraves, Tyler Childers).

“We’re all sort of twirling around each other and creating this great big texture of sound together,” Ledger added. “I love how everyone’s constantly improvising, but without ever getting in anybody else’s way.”

To celebrate the announcement, Ledger also released one of the songs off the EP—a cover of Bob Dyaln’s “Oh, Sister,” which features Courtney Marie Andrews.

Listen to Logan Ledger’s cover of “Oh, Sister” below:

