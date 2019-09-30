MADISON SQUARE GARDEN AND FORUM

TOP BILLBOARD’S 2019 ARENA POWER LIST

The Madison Square Garden Company’s Iconic Venues Rank

#1 and #3 Worldwide and Top Two in U.S.

New York, NY (September 30, 2019) – The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) announced today that two of its most iconic venues, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Inglewood, California’s Forum, were ranked number one and number three, respectively, in the world on Billboard Magazine’s “2019 Arena Power List” of highest-grossing venues. And for the first time, the two venues, both owned and operated by MSG, took the top two spots in the United States.

Billboard’s rankings are based on results from box office grosses for venues in their capacity class (15,001 or more) between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

“The Garden and the Forum are two of the world’s greatest entertainment venues, and these rankings reinforce MSG’s position as a global leader in live entertainment,” said Darren Pfeffer, Executive Vice President, Live, The Madison Square Garden Company. “As the number one venue in the world, we could not be prouder of the success of Madison Square Garden over the past year, which included a record-setting number of shows. And with our ‘artist first’ approach, we continue to ensure that we attract the hottest artists on tour to play our venues and deliver one-of-a-kind live experiences that create unforgettable moments for fans.”

Madison Square Garden’s 2018-19 concert highlights include: Billy Joel’s 100th lifetime performance, plus 11 more shows as part of his record-setting residency run; and multi-night sell-out performances by Andrea Bocelli, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Drake, Eagles, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Foo Fighters, Hugh Jackman, Justin Timberlake, Paul Simon, Phish, P!nk, Radiohead, Sebastian Maniscalco, Travis Scott, and The Who.

“It’s great to see the ‘Fabulous’ Forum ranked number three in the world, and number two in the country behind only our sister venue, Madison Square Garden,” said Geni Lincoln, Senior Vice President, Live, The Madison Square Garden Company. “The incredible demand we’ve had this past year reaffirms how, since re-opening in early 2014, the Forum has clearly established itself as the premier music and entertainment destination in Southern California for both artists and fans.”

The Forum’s 2018-19 concert highlights include: ‘I Am The Highway’: A Tribute to Chris Cornell; Blackpink’s first U.S. headlining show; Nick Cave; Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama; and Ozzfest; as well as multi-night sell-out performances by Childish Gambino, Drake, Eagles, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Harry Styles, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Jennifer Lopez, Journey & Def Leppard, Phish, Shakira, The Smashing Pumpkins and Travis Scott.

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal.

The award-winning “Fabulous” Forum, located in Inglewood, CA, is the largest indoor performance venue in the country designed with a focus on music and entertainment, in addition to select sporting events. The interior of the bowl features flexible seating that ranges from 17,500 seats to 7,000 seats, enabling the venue to attract a wide variety of premier events. Fans at the Forum enjoy approximately 8,000 square feet of event level hospitality offerings, including merchandise, along with food and beverage options from some of SoCal’s most celebrated brands. A tinted glass wall separates this concession area from the arena, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the performance. A 40,000 square foot outdoor terrace surrounds the perimeter of the building and offers food and beverage options, as well as comfortable furnishings, to further elevate guests’ enjoyment. The Forum delivers a one-of-a-kind experience for all thanks to its superior acoustics, intimate ambiance and state-of-the-art facilities. Designed with entertainers and performers in mind, the venue includes nine, star-caliber dressing rooms that provide unparalleled comfort.

