At a recent event in Nashville, Martin Guitars announced their newest model: The DX Johnny Cash.

To herald the news, the iconic country legend’s son, John Carter Cash, and stepdaughter, Carlene Carter, surprised the audience by taking the stage and performing three Carter Family songs, including “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”

The guitar was designed with help from John Carter Cash to celebrate Johnny Cash’s relationship with Martin. It features a classic Dreadnought body shape and includes a custom fingerboard, inlaid with stars and the “CASH” logo.

“Dad was always committed to Martin,” said John Carter Cash. “To him it stood for quality. No matter the performance, he could always trust his guitar. I am very proud to continue the relationship my father started with Martin by offering the new DX Cash model. This is a quality guitar for an entry price I hope serves fans of all abilities.”

