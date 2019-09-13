On Friday, Alex Giannascoli—who goes by (Sandy) Alex G—put out his eighth album, House of Sugar, via Domino Records.
Since hitting the scene in 2014 with his debut record, DSU, Alex G has been on a steady incline, garnering critical acclaim and becoming an icon of DIY music circles. Between collaborating with Frank Ocean and opening for artists such as Fleet Foxes, he has become one of the more renowned artists and songwriters in the lo-fi and indie worlds.
Written before and during the tour for 2017’s Rocket, Alex G’s new album marks a step in a new, exciting direction. Featuring a sonic wonderland of textures, warm acoustic guitars and a slurry of vocal effects layered on rich harmonies, the record feels like entering an alien world that’s somehow familiar. Almost as if Alex G had shot you into the distant depths of outer space, but decorated it with the furniture from your childhood bedroom and all your favorite snacks, so you feel right at home.
With standout pop-esque songs like “Hope” and “Gretel,” and experimental sound poem-esque songs like “Project 2,” the record is dynamic and moving—pretty impressive for a project recorded almost entirely in the songwriter’s apartment using a borrowed microphone. Alex G truly deserves his aforementioned status as a DIY icon.
Stream the album and check out (Sandy) Alex G’s North American tour dates below:
Thu. Oct. 17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Fri. Oct. 18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Sat. Oct. 19 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Sun. Oct. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Tue. Oct. 22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin
Wed. Oct. 23 – Dallas, TX @ Dada Dallas
Fri. Oct. 25 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
Sat. Oct. 26 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
Sun. Oct. 27 – Hollywood, CA @ The Fonda Theater
Tue. Oct. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Wed. Oct. 30 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
Fri. Nov. 1 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sat. Nov. 2 – Vancouver, Canada @ The Imperial
Sun. Nov. 3 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Tue. Nov. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue
Wed. Nov. 6 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
Fri. Nov. 8 – Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Sat. Nov. 9 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
Sun. Nov 10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
Tue. Nov. 12 – Toronto, Canada @ The Opera House
Thu. Nov. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri. Nov. 15 – Burlington, VT @ Artsriot
Sat. Nov. 16 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
Sun. Nov. 17 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Sat. Nov. 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer