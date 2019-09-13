Photo courtesy of Primary Talent International

On Friday, Alex Giannascoli—who goes by (Sandy) Alex G—put out his eighth album, House of Sugar, via Domino Records.

Since hitting the scene in 2014 with his debut record, DSU, Alex G has been on a steady incline, garnering critical acclaim and becoming an icon of DIY music circles. Between collaborating with Frank Ocean and opening for artists such as Fleet Foxes, he has become one of the more renowned artists and songwriters in the lo-fi and indie worlds.

Written before and during the tour for 2017’s Rocket, Alex G’s new album marks a step in a new, exciting direction. Featuring a sonic wonderland of textures, warm acoustic guitars and a slurry of vocal effects layered on rich harmonies, the record feels like entering an alien world that’s somehow familiar. Almost as if Alex G had shot you into the distant depths of outer space, but decorated it with the furniture from your childhood bedroom and all your favorite snacks, so you feel right at home.

With standout pop-esque songs like “Hope” and “Gretel,” and experimental sound poem-esque songs like “Project 2,” the record is dynamic and moving—pretty impressive for a project recorded almost entirely in the songwriter’s apartment using a borrowed microphone. Alex G truly deserves his aforementioned status as a DIY icon.

(Sandy) Alex G North American tour dates:

Thu. Oct. 17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Fri. Oct. 18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Sat. Oct. 19 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Sun. Oct. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. Oct. 22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin

Wed. Oct. 23 – Dallas, TX @ Dada Dallas

Fri. Oct. 25 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

Sat. Oct. 26 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

Sun. Oct. 27 – Hollywood, CA @ The Fonda Theater

Tue. Oct. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Wed. Oct. 30 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

Fri. Nov. 1 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sat. Nov. 2 – Vancouver, Canada @ The Imperial

Sun. Nov. 3 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Tue. Nov. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

Wed. Nov. 6 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Fri. Nov. 8 – Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Sat. Nov. 9 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Sun. Nov 10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Tue. Nov. 12 – Toronto, Canada @ The Opera House

Thu. Nov. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Nov. 15 – Burlington, VT @ Artsriot

Sat. Nov. 16 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

Sun. Nov. 17 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. Nov. 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

