Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow perform onstage during a special event hosted by Spotify and AmericanaFest at Cannery Ballroom on September 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Spotify)

The 20th installment of AmericanaFest kicked off in Nashville on Tuesday night, bringing hundreds of artists and thousands of fans and music industry professionals to the city for several days of music, panels and special events.

At an event co-hosted by Spotify and AmericanaFest, Sheryl Crow performed a special Tuesday afternoon set at Cannery Ballroom and brought special guests Bonnie Raitt and Jade Bird on stage to support her. Crow performed a number of her best-loved hits — including “If It Makes You Happy” and “Every Day Is A Winding Road” — as well as a handful of tracks from her recently released collaborative album, Threads. Raitt appears on the Threads track “Live Wire,” and she and Crow offered the AmericanaFest crowd a special live performance of that powerful song.

Crow appears on the cover of American Songwriter‘s new September October issue. In her cover interview, she discusses her legacy as an artist, the genesis of Threads and the powerful experiences she had collaborating with a new generation of songwriters.

Listen to Crow share meaningful career advice in a video created by Spotify below.

Related