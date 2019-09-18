Photo by Shervin Lainez

On Wednesday, Son Little announced he will release a new EP entitled invisible on October 11 via ANTI-. With the announcement, Son Little also put out a new single entitled “hey rose” and a corresponding video.

Son Little plays all the instruments on invisible, but enlisted the help of producer Renaud Letang (Feist, Manu Chao) to record the album at Paris’s iconic Studios Ferber. Blending old-school R&B with modern indie, the new music is right on the line between vintage and contemporary.

Since debuting with a self-titled record in 2015, Son Little has made a name for himself for working with The Roots, RJD2 and Mavis Staples—in 2016, he produced Staples’ version of “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean,” which won the Grammy for Best American Roots Performance.

Watch the video for “hey rose” and check out Son Little’s tour dates below.

Son Little Tour Dates:

Mon. Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

Wed. Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church

Thu. Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sat. Nov. 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Sun. Nov. 17 – Denver, CO @ Daniels Hall

Tue. Nov. 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

Wed. Nov. 20 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

Thu. Nov. 21 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

Fri. Nov. 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Sat. Nov. 23 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

Mon. Nov. 25 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. Nov. 26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. Nov. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Sat. Nov. 30 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

Sun. Dec. 1 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Tue. Dec. 3 – Nashville, TN @ WMOT Finally Friday – 3rd & Lindsley

Wed. Dec. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Thu. Dec. 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Fri. Dec. 6 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

Sat. Dec. 7 – Dallas, TX @ The Blue Light Dallas

Tue. Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Wed. Dec. 11 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Thu. Dec. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

