On Wednesday, Son Little announced he will release a new EP entitled invisible on October 11 via ANTI-. With the announcement, Son Little also put out a new single entitled “hey rose” and a corresponding video.
Son Little plays all the instruments on invisible, but enlisted the help of producer Renaud Letang (Feist, Manu Chao) to record the album at Paris’s iconic Studios Ferber. Blending old-school R&B with modern indie, the new music is right on the line between vintage and contemporary.
Since debuting with a self-titled record in 2015, Son Little has made a name for himself for working with The Roots, RJD2 and Mavis Staples—in 2016, he produced Staples’ version of “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean,” which won the Grammy for Best American Roots Performance.
Watch the video for “hey rose” and check out Son Little’s tour dates below.
Son Little Tour Dates:
Mon. Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
Wed. Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church
Thu. Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Sat. Nov. 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
Sun. Nov. 17 – Denver, CO @ Daniels Hall
Tue. Nov. 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
Wed. Nov. 20 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
Thu. Nov. 21 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
Fri. Nov. 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Sat. Nov. 23 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
Mon. Nov. 25 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Tue. Nov. 26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. Nov. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
Sat. Nov. 30 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
Sun. Dec. 1 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Tue. Dec. 3 – Nashville, TN @ WMOT Finally Friday – 3rd & Lindsley
Wed. Dec. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Thu. Dec. 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Fri. Dec. 6 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
Sat. Dec. 7 – Dallas, TX @ The Blue Light Dallas
Tue. Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Wed. Dec. 11 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Thu. Dec. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room