It’s become a bit of a cliché among music fans who don’t consider themselves Deadheads to dismiss the band’s studio albums with the exception of 1970’s divine doubleheader, Workingman’s Dead and American Beauty. That’s a bit of an oversimplification, but there’s no doubting that there’s a certain magic about those two albums and the songs contained on them that shines through without any need for on-stage embellishment.

That’s because the band’s songwriting was at its sharpest in this period, and “Truckin,” the final song on American Beauty, is a prime example of this. As with most Dead songs, Robert Hunter handled the lyrics while, in this case, Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, and Phil Lesh combined to write the music, which was distinguished by a chunky country-blues groove and Garcia’s stinging lead guitar licks.

Part of the reason for the band’s improved studio work at this time was that Hunter was becoming more incorporated into their never-ending tour, allowing for songs that reflected on the band’s lifestyle and music that was more organically in tune with the lyrics. With “Truckin,” Hunter channeled the Dead’s life on the road with eerie accuracy, as Weir told VH1 in 1997: “We left some smoking craters of some Holiday Inns, I’ll say that, and there are a lot of places that wouldn’t have us back. All of this is absolutely autobiographical, all the stuff in ‘Truckin.’”

Yet the song is successful because it not only captures the revelry of life on the road but also its lonely flip side. Weir sounds frazzled on the lead vocal, a performance full of itchy energy that suits the lyrics. “Arrows of neon and flashing marquees out on Main Street,” he sings, following that up with the world-weary ennui of the long-distance traveler: “Chicago, New York, Detroit it’s all on the same street.”

It’s also interesting that a band known as leaders of the drug culture unflinchingly shows the seedier side of that lifestyle with the cautionary tale of Sweet Jane: “Living on reds, vitamin C and cocaine/All a friend can say is ‘Ain’t it a shame.’” And they don’t shy away from discussing their own travails with the law: “Got a tip they’re gonna kick down the door again/I’d like to get some sleep before I travel/But if you got a warrant, I guess you’re gonna come in.”

The choruses, with Garcia joining in on vocal, release the tension of the music a bit even as the travelogue they detail yields endless problems. The up-and-down of it all gets summed up brilliantly in the bridge, which provides the group’s motto: “Sometimes the light’s all shining on me/Other times I can barely see/Lately it occurs to me/What a long strange trip it’s been.”

At the time of the song’s release, no one could have imagined how prophetic that final line would be for this band. Yet “Truckin” should be remembered for more than just one memorable line. It’s a great song in every sense, making it similar to many other standouts found on those two landmark albums, at a time when The Grateful Dead proved they could deliver studio material on a par with their legendary live performances.

“Truckin'”

Truckin’ got my chips cashed in

Keep truckin’ like the doodah man

Together, more or less in line

Just keep truckin’ on

Arrows of neon and flashing marquees out on Main Street

Chicago, New York, Detroit and its all the same street

Your typical city involved in a typical daydream

Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings

Dallas got a soft machine

Houston too close to New Orleans

New York got the ways and means

But just won’t let you be

Most of the cats that you meet on the street speak of true love

Most of the time they’re sitting and crying at home

One of these days they know they gotta get going

Out of the door and into the street all alone

Truckin’ like the doodah man

Once told me “Gotta play your hand

Sometimes the cards ain’t worth a dime

If you don’t lay them down”

Sometimes the lights all shining on me

Other times I can barely see

Lately it occurs to me

What a long strange trip it’s been

What in the world ever became of sweet Jane?

She lost her sparkle you know she isn’t the same

Living on reds and vitamin C and cocaine

All her friends can say is ain’t it a shame

Truckin’ up to Buffalo

Been thinking you got to mellow slow

Takes time, you pick a place to go

Just keep truckin’ on

Sitting and staring out of the hotel window

Got a tip they’re gonna kick the door in again

Like to get some sleep before I travel

But if you got a warrant I guess you’re gonna come in

Busted down on Bourbon Street

Set up like a bowling pin

Knocked down, it gets to wearing thin

They just won’t let you be

You’re sick of hanging around, you’d like to travel

Get tired of travelling you want to settle down

I guess they can’t revoke your soul for trying

Get out of the door, light out and look all around

Sometimes the lights all shining on me

Other times I can barely see

Lately it occurs to me

What a long strange trip it’s been

Truckin’ I’m a going home

Whoa, whoa, baby, back where I belong

Back home, sit down and patch my bones

And get back truckin’ on



Lyrics By Robert Hunter, Music By Jerry Garcia/Bob Weir/Phil Lesh

