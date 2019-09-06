On September 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET, Vampire Weekend will live-stream the entirety of their sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. The show will be streamed via Twitter as a part of the Live Nation Concert Series.

The band is currently on tour in support of their newest album, Father of the Bride, which came out in May of this year. The show tonight marks the first time the band will play New York’s legendary venue.

Ever since putting out their debut self-titled album in 2008, Vampire Weekend has been in the upper echelon of indie rock royalty. Many of their songs, such as “A-Punk,” “Oxford Comma” and “Diane Young” have become integral parts of the musical landscape of the past decade. At the end of 2013, American Songwriter named Modern Vampires of the City the 12th best album of the year.

The live-stream comes as a part of a series that Live Nation is doing with Twitter, which has featured Imagine Dragons, A$AP Ferg, Zedd, Train, 21 Savage, Above and Beyond, Khalid, Niall Horan, G-Eazy, Carly Rae Jepsen and many more.

Click here to access the live-stream link and look below at Vampire Weekend’s upcoming North American tour dates:

with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

September 06, 2019 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden + – SOLD OUT

September 08, 2019 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS – SOLD OUT

with Soccer Mommy

September 25, 2019 — Vancouver, BC — Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

September 27, 2019 — Seattle, WA — WaMu Theater – SOLD OUT

September 28, 2019 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Edgefield – SOLD OUT

October 01, 2019 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – SOLD OUT

October 02, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl ^

October 03, 2019 — San Diego, CA — CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU – SOLD OUT

October 06, 2019 — Salt Lake City, UT— The Complex

October 08, 2019 — Denver, CO— Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

October 09, 2019 — Denver, CO— Red Rocks Amphitheatre

+ Christone “Kingfish” Ingram not performing, Angélique Kidjo and Despot supporting

^ Soccer Mommy not performing, Tinariwen and Richard Pictures supporting

Related