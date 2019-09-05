Photo courtesy of the artist

On October 11, country singer-songwriter Kendell Marvel will release a new album, Solid Gold Sounds, via Dan Auerbach’s label Easy Eye Sound. Ahead of the album’s release, Marvel has, thus far, released two tracks: “Let It Go” and “Hard Time With The Truth.” Today, Marvel has shared the official video for “Let It Go,” premiering below.

The tune is a laid-back slice of melodic country rock, with lyrics encouraging listeners to move past life’s hardships. The video mirrors this sentiment, showing scenes of different families moving in and out of the same home. As Marvel explains, the video “symbolizes how our world and life is always moving and changing. How nothing stays the same and you just gotta roll with it. It’s a pretty simple, yet powerful concept.”

“Let it go was the first song Dan [Auerbach] and I wrote,” he adds. “We wrote it with Bobby Wood, who also played keys on the record. Bobby had the title and sat down and started playing this beautiful melody and the song just fell out in 20 minutes or so. I knew right then we were all gonna work well together.”

Marvel co-wrote all of Solid Gold Sounds‘ tracks with Auerbach, who also produced the album alongside Dave “Fergie” Ferguson. The album follows Marvel’s 2017 release, Lowdown & Lonesome.

Watch the video for “Let It Go” and see Marvel’s upcoming tour dates below.

Kendell Marvel tour dates:

September 10 – Nashville, TN – Kendell Marvel’s Honky Tonk Experience

September 28 – Pullman, WA – Pullman’s Field Fest

October 3 – Springfield, MO – JQH Arena*

October 4- Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena*

October 5 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum*

October 10 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

October 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

October 12 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

October 17 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum*

October 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

October 19 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

October 24 – Madison, WI – Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center*

October 25 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center*

October 26 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center*

November 1 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

November 2 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*

*Supporting Chris Stapleton

