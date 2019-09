Photo by Graham Tolbert When most songwriters contemplate life on the road, they do so in well-worn tropes about bus rides and hotel rooms. By contrast, MC Taylor has dissected the existential funk that made him question if his music was even worth performing anymore. Luckily for his fans, he rallied and related the experience on his wonderful new album Terms Of Surrender, working with longtime Hiss Golden Messenger collaborators and guests like Jenny Lewis and The National’s Aaron Dessner. Taylor spoke with American Songwriter recently about his art, his influences and the latest edition to HGM’s burgeoning catalog. You are one of the more prolific artists, averaging about an album a year since you began. How do you keep that pace? It’s important to me that I put out music at a pace that doesn’t feel like each record is trying to be a masterpiece. I wouldn’t put the music out if I didn’t think that it said something and added to my own narrative or if it didn’t feel like an evolution. Frankly, I never felt like a put out a lot of records because it never felt like hard work. Certainly, it didn’t feel like harder work…

To view this content, Join Today or Sign In The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Click to Join We've started an American Songwriter membership! Click here to learn more.

Related